Liquor stores in Canada remove Russian vodka from shelf in response to Ukraine invasion

In response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Canadian liquor outlets are removing Russian vodka and other Russian-made alcoholic beverages from their shelves.

Russia launched a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, despite weeks of warnings from Western leaders, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe’s post-Cold War order.

Manitoba and Newfoundland liquor stores announced the removal of Russian spirits, while Ontario, Canada’s most populated province, ordered the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to remove all Russian products.

All Russian-made products will be withdrawn from 679 retailers in Ontario alone.

In a tweet, the NLC Liquor Store said, “The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions in Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin off its shelves.”

According to Statistics Canada, Canada imported C$4.8 million ($3.78 million) in alcoholic drinks from Russia in 2021. This is down from C$6.3 million in 2020 by 23.8 percent. According to Statscan, after whiskey, vodka is the second most popular liquor among Canadian consumers.