LPG cylinders will be more expensive as of March 1; See the new rates

As of March 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders weighing 19 kilograms in Delhi has risen by Rs 105, according to news agency ANI. Starting Tuesday, the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in the national capital as a result of the price hike. The price of a 5 kg cylinder has also gone up by Rs 27.

A 5-kilogram cylinder now costs Rs 569 in Delhi. As a result of the price increase, commercial gas cylinders in Kolkata will now cost Rs 2,089 per unit. In Mumbai, commercial gas now costs Rs 1,962 after a 105-rupee increase. The price of a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder increased to Rs 2,185.5 in Chennai as well, an increase of Rs 105.

An Overview of Prices

In particular, the National Oil Marketing Company reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder on February 1 by Rs 91.50 ahead of the Union Budget 2022. The price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 102.50 by oil marketing organizations on January 1.

A 19-kilogram industrial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,101 due to an increase of Rs 100 in the price of commercial cooking gas on December 1. This was the second-highest price after 2012-13 when the commercial cylinder cost approximately Rs 2,200 per cylinder.