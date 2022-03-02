‘My son couldn’t get med seat despite having 97%’: War victim Naveen’s father

Haveri: The father of Naveen Shekharappa, the Indian student who was killed in a Russian attack in Ukraine on Tuesday, expressed his anguish over the medical education system in India. Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student studying at Kharkiv National Medical University, hailed from Chalageri village of Haveri district in Karnataka.

‘Despite scoring 97% in pre-University course (PUC), my son could not secure a medical seat in the State. To get a medical seat one has to give crores of rupees and students are getting the same education abroad spending less money’, Shekharappa’s father told the media.

News of the student’s death came within an hour of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave the capital Kyiv on Tuesday. Shekharappa was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the Indian student in Ukraine. He spoke to Naveen Shekharappa’s father. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also spoke to the family.