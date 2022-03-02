‘No evidence of Aryan Khan being a part of drugs conspiracy’: NCB’s Special Investigation Team

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly found that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was not a part of the larger conspiracy, after months of investigation into the narcotics bust case on the cruise that made news in 2021.

According to reports, the SIT found ‘no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate’.

The report also revealed that no footage was taken during NCB’s raid on the cruise. According to the rules, raids are supposed to be videotaped. While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no proof against Aryan Khan. The final report would be sent to NCB Director General S N Pradhan in the following months.

Aryan Khan had returned home after 28 days after being taken into prison on the night of October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with a few others after the agency conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The bail order was made by Bombay High Court Justice Sambre, who cited 14 bail restrictions for Aryan Khan. The requirements included Rs 1 lakh bail bond, forfeiture of his passport, and weekly appearances before the NCB to prove his presence. The Friday appearances at NCB were stopped after a few weeks.