No Indians left in Kiev, 1300 evacuated within 24 hours: Centre

India has evacuated 1,377 citizens from war-torn Ukraine in the past 24 hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed today. ‘Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine,’ Mr. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

As part of Operation Ganga, India will operate more than 26 flights over the next three days to evacuate citizens in Ukraine. Since Ukraine’s airspace has been closed, Indians are being flown out of Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic via airports in those countries. The Indian Air Force sent a C-17 aircraft to Romania as part of Operation Ganga. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced yesterday that no Indians were left in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Residents of several Ukrainian cities have fled their homes as a Russian offensive is launched against civilian areas. According to satellites, Russian troops were encamped on the roads leading into Kyiv. The images are from a US-based space technology company and show hundreds of tanks, artillery pieces, armored vehicles, and logistics vehicles.

About 16,000 Indian students are still stranded in Ukraine. In the days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, stranded students have desperately sought help through social media and the media. Videos of their plight have been posted from railway stations, border posts, and bunkers. Around 9,000 Indian nationals have left in special flights after accusing railroad personnel of mistreatment. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday after months of tension over the former Soviet Republic’s proximity to NATO.