‘Pathaan teaser’: SRK devotes himself to India; Deepika Padukone and John Abraham share the story

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the first details about his upcoming film Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. Although it has been in production for several months, the action movie has never been officially confirmed by the actor or production company Yash Raj Films, which has given it a Republic Day release in 2023 as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

In the one-minute teaser, Shah Rukh is seen with his two co-stars, Deepika and John, discussing the titular Pathaan in mysterious and ominous tones. Based on their words, it can be concluded that the film will be patriotic in nature, and that Pathaan is a patriot for whom the country is his ‘karam and dharam’.

‘Humare desh mein hum naam rakhte hain apne dharm ya jaati se, par uske paas inme se kuch nahi tha,’ says John as he poses next to a tricolor and a superbike. Deepika adds, ‘Yahan tak ke uske paas koi naam rakhne wala bhi nahi tha, kuch tha, toh bas yehi ek desh’.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Shah Rukh appears next, sporting long hair, and says, ‘To usne desh ko hi apna dharm maan liya aur desh ki raksha ko apna karam. Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye,’ the screen cuts to black as we see the title treatment along with the release date.

There is a strong possibility that Pathaan will be part of a planned shared universe of spy films produced by YRF. Other movies in this shared universe include Salman Khan’s Tiger films and the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff movie War. It is rumored that Salman will appear in Pathaan. Likewise, Shah Rukh is rumored to have shot a similar cameo for Tiger 3, which is also in production.

Shah Rukh’s fans have been waiting for a long time for the Pathaan announcement. The actor last appeared on screen in 2018 in the big-budget failure Zero. He went on a self-imposed sabbatical during which he reworked his approach. He was later caught up in a controversy concerning his son Aryan, which further delayed his film work. However, he currently has an active schedule. Following Pathaan, he will appear in director Atlee’s next film, and then work with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time.