UAE police launches new smart gates

Ajman: Ajman police has installed new ‘Smart Gates; in the emirate. The new system will help the police to e monitor traffic violations and crimes. It will also help police to respond to emergencies quickly. The Smart Gates are powered by artificial intelligence.

Also Read: Pavilion timings of Expo 2020 Dubai extended

Earlier the Ras Al Khaimah Police installed new traffic cameras in two intersections. The police installed cameras at the Awafi bridge intersection and Al Hadaf (Target) intersection. Police took this step to catch violators for speeding, jumping a red light and not following mandatory lane rules. Violators will be imposed with a fine of Dh1,000 and will receive 12 black points. The vehicle will be impounded for a whole month.