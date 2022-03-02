Varun Tej’s sports drama ‘Ghani’ to hit theatres on April 8

Mumbai: The upcoming Telugu language sports-drama movie of Varun Tej- ‘Ghani’ is now set to hit theatres on April 8, the makers announced on Wednesday. ‘Ghani’ helmed by first-time director Kiran Korrapati was earlier supposed to be released on February 25 and face off with Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

Production banner Renaissance Pictures shared the update about the film’s new release date on their official Twitter handle. ‘Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej’s #Ghani is all set to hit the screens on APRIL 8th! #GhaniFromApril8th @IamJagguBhai @nimmaupendra @SunielVShetty @saieemmanjrekar @dir_kiran @MusicThaman @george_dop @sidhu_mudda @Bobbyallu @adityamusic’, the tweet read.

Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra also star in the film, which is and co-produced by Allu Bobby Company. The release of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.