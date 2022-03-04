Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh passes away

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh, considered to be one of the finest wicketkeepers ever to play the game, passed away at a hospital in Adelaide, after suffering a heart attack at a charity event. The 74-year-old had been at a charity event in Queensland state last week with son Paul, when he collapsed and fell in in an induced coma.

Marsh made his debut in 1970 before retiring in 1984 with what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals, many off the bowling of legendary paceman Dennis Lillee. Marsh, who played 96 Tests and was later a long-time national selector, was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century.

In confirming his death, Cricket Tasmania said it was ‘extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Rod Marsh overnight’. ‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Marsh. A brilliant wicketkeeper and hard-hitting batter, Rod’s contribution to Australian cricket was outstanding and he will be truly missed’, Cricket Australia tweeted.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Marsh. A brilliant wicketkeeper and hard-hitting batter, Rod's contribution to Australian cricket was outstanding and he will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with his wife Ros, children Paul, Dan and Jamie and his many friends. pic.twitter.com/DXR0rEyZjx — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 4, 2022

After his playing career, Marsh remained closely linked to the game as head of the Australian Cricket Academy, helping nurture dozens of Test players including Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, before becoming chairman of selectors. Marsh is survived by wife Roslyn and sons Daniel, Paul and Jamie.