Hamas wholly listed as terrorist group by Australia

Australia designated the whole Palestinian Islamist group Hamas as a terrorist organisation on Friday, citing the action as a deterrence to political and religious violence and aligning Australia with the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

For two decades, Australia had designated Hamas’ paramilitary wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, as a terrorist organisation, but it announced last month that it wanted to expand the designation to include the entire organisation, a process that required consultation with state and territory leaders.

The move aligns Australia with its partners, who have been increasing their opposition to the Gaza ruling body due to its access to advanced weaponry and terrorist training facilities.

‘Their terrible ideas and those who support them have no place in Australia,’ Karen Andrews, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, said in a statement.

‘Not only do our tough laws target terrorist activities and terrorists, but also the organisations that plan, finance, and carry out these heinous attacks,’ she continued.