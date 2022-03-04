India vaccinate 97% of adult population with 1st dose

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that more than 97% of adult population in the country have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. As per the data released by the ministry, the vaccination has crossed 178.52 crore in the country. More than 21.70 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

More than 2.04 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination have been administered so far. They include Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and senior citizen aged over 60.

179.14 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. In this, more than 15.49 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.