Know how to link Aadhar Card with bank account

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is an important document in the country as it is necessary for getting almost all government services. Aadhar card contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Linking Aadhar Card with bank accounts is necessary to get several subsidies given by the government. It is also required for the account holder to link his bank account with Aadhaar in order to avoid the account being deactivated. Linking Aadhar with bank account can be done online and offline. To do this online, the person must have internet banking access through that bank.

Here is how to link Aadhaar with bank account through Mobile App:

1:Sign in to your bank’s mobile app.

2:Go to ‘Services’ page of the ‘My Account’ section and select ‘View/Update Aadhaar card details.’

3:Enter your Aadhaar number twice and then press the submit button.

4:You will receive notification that your bank account has been successfully linked to your Aadhaar card.

Linking Aadhar Card via internet banking:

1:Log into your internet banking portal.

2: Navigate to the section to link your Aadhaar and bank account.

3: Select the account you wish to link, enter your Aadhaar number, and hit ‘Submit’.

4:The last two digits of your registered mobile number will be displayed on the screen.

5:The status of your request to link your Aadhaar will be sent to you via SMS.

Linking via ATM:

1: Visit your bank’s ATM.

2: Insert your debit card associated to your bank account and enter the PIN.

3:From the options on the screen, choose one that allows you to link your Aadhar.

4:Enter your Aadhaar number (you may need to re-enter it for confirmation).