Making sexist remarks; Kerala CPM’s Kodiyeri Balakrishnan lands in trouble

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the Kerala party secretary of the CPM, has gotten himself into controversy after making sexist remarks at a state party meeting in Kochi. On Thursday, March 3, the event occurred just minutes after CPM’s vision for a woman-friendly Kerala was presented.

The remark, which has since been widely criticised, was made in response to a delegate’s question on whether the party will reserve 50% of state committee seats for women. Unexpectedly, Kodiyeri answered by asking if the question was asked with the intention of destroying the party.

Balakrishnan had stated just before the question that the party wanted to increase the number of women on the state committee as a result of the new policy. Kodiyeri’s remarks came at a time when the party secretariat was under fire from women leaders such as Bindu, the minister of higher education. She claimed that certain members of the party were patriarchal.