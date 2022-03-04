Nuclear reactors in Ukraine being safely shutdown, says US energy official

On Friday, the Energy Secretary of the United States, Jennifer Granholm, said in a statement that the reactors that were situated at the Nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia,a city in Ukraine, were being safely shut down.

She added that the Nuclear power reactors were ‘protected by sturdy containment structures’ to avoid accidents.

She posted on Twitter that she had spoken with the energy minister of Ukraine. They discussed about the situation at the nuclear power plant, which had caught fire last week, as a result of the war between Russian soldiers and Ukrainian troops.

Granholm added that in the analysis of radiation, there were no higher radiation readings reported in sites near the nuclear power plant.