Release date of ‘Tiger 3′ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif announced

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films has announced the release date of ‘Tiger 3’. The spy thriller starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be released on April 21, 2023. The film will be released in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

‘Tiger 3′ is the third installment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first installment ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan was released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.