Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower for the third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market for the third day in a row. Both the domestic equity indices fell to their lowest in seven months.

BSE Sensex dipped 769 points or 1.40% to close at 54,334. NSE Nifty moved 253 points or 1.53% lower to settle at 16,245. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 2.08% lower and small-cap index slipped 1.78%. Most of the sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,225 shares advanced while 2,128 declined.

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Tech. The top losers in the market were Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors.