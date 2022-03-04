‘Will be 10x more dangerous than Chernobyl’: Ukraine urges for ceasefire after nuclear plant attack

Kyiv: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the Russian troops for ceasefire on Friday after a fire broke out in the plant post attack by Russia. The blaze erupted at a power unit of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following Russian strikes, spokesman Andrei Tuz informed.

The station at Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city in southeastern Ukraine, is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and supplies an estimated 40% of the country’s nuclear power. The Russian military has bombarded cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to cower in basements, including in Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. But Kuleba warned that the fallout from a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant would be magnitudes worse.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire! pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W — ??????? ??????? (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

‘If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone’, Kuleba tweeted. He wrote that the Russian forces were firing at the facility ‘from all sides’.

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

Ukraine is fighting for its existence one week after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an invasion to support Moscow-backed separatists in the east. The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency has already urged Russia to ‘cease all actions’ at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, including the site of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.