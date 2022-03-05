Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up to all-time high in a month

Mumbai: The price of sovereign gold surged again sharply in Kerala. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4840, higher by Rs 70. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,720, up by Rs 560 per 8 gram. This is the highest price recorded this month.

Yesterday, gold price edged higher by Rs 320 to Rs 38,160 per 8 gram. In the last two days, the price of yellow metal climbed by Rs 880.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures surged by 0.48% or Rs 251 to Rs 52,021 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading up 0.45% or Rs 306 at 68,247 a kilogram. Gold rates in India rose by a whopping Rs 7,000 per kg today.