India launch date of Samsung Galaxy F23 announced

Mumbai: South Korean electronics manufacturer, Samsung announced the official launch date of its Samsung Galaxy F23 in India. The new 5G smartphone will be launched in India on March 8, at 12 pm. It will be available on Flipkart and on the official website of Samsung.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 chipset. Galaxy F23 5G is the first F-series smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The processor will be accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate Gorilla Glass 5 display.

It houses a triple camera on the rear and a selfie camera in the front. The connectivity options include Mobile Hotspot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, A-GPS.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000 in India.