Health centers in Ukraine have been attacked, says WHO chief

The World Health Organization has reported on Sunday that the organisation has confirmed ‘multiple’ attacks on health-care facilities in Ukraine and is investigating other incidents.

The attacks resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency’s chief said on Twitter.

‘Attacks on healthcare facilities or personnel constitute violations of medical neutrality and international humanitarian law,’ he stated.

Tedros did not mention Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24th, in his brief post.