Samsung Electronics hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked

Seoul: A foreign hacking group has hacked South Korean consumer electronics company, Samsung Electronics. The company said that hackers leaked its confidential source code and other classified data.

According to a data extortion entity, Lapsus$, the hackers leaked up to 190 gigabytes of confidential data from the database of the South Korean company. They, then uploaded the data for downloading via Torrent .

Meanwhile, Samsung has suspended shipments of all it’s products to Russia. Samsung is also making donations to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.