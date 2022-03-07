Kyiv: Amid the destructive war going on in Ukraine which has killed thousands, and uprooted millions from their homes, the visuals of a military couple getting married has spread a fresh air of positivity. The video of the couple- Lesya and Valeriy, getting married on the frontlines, donned in military uniform and serenaded by soldiers has gone viral on social media platforms.

Videos circulating on social media platforms show the pair, who are with the territorial defence, celebrating the nuptials near Kyiv. Lesya, wearing a white veil, instead of a camouflaged helmet, can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers on one hand and holding Valeriy’s hands with the other. Both have champagne flute glasses in their hands. Lesya and Valeriy are surrounded by their comrades who are heard singing the local tunes. One of the soldiers is seen playing tunes on a traditional Ukrainian musical instrument.

Volunteers from one of the 112th Battalions of the Kyiv Special Troop Brigade got married.

Lesya and Valeriy have been together for twenty years and have an 18-year-old daughter, but they still haven't had time to get married. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/R9ms9WhpUT — Ukraine Update ?? (@Ukrain_War) March 6, 2022

The video was first shared by Paul Ronzheimer, reporter for German news outlet Bild. It was later picked by several others, and has been viewed thousands of times by now. Netizens are wishing them luck in the comments section, along with spreading hope for this war to end.