Coal production in the country increased to 79.54 million tonnes

New Delhi: The Union Coal Ministry informed that in the last month the coal production increased by 2% to 79.54 million tonnes when compared to to February 2020. In February 2020 the coal production was at 77.99 million tonnes. Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 7.58% in the month of February.

The overall power generation during last month has been 5.49% higher than the power generated in February 2020. Coal dispatch increased by 7.48% to 71.27 metric tonnes in last month. It was at 66.31 metric tonnes during February 2020.