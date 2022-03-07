DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Coal production in the country increased to 79.54 million tonnes

Mar 7, 2022, 11:17 pm IST

New Delhi: The Union Coal Ministry informed that in the last month the coal production increased by 2% to 79.54 million tonnes when compared to to February 2020. In February 2020 the coal production was at 77.99 million tonnes. Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 7.58% in the month of February.

Also Read: Agricultural and processed food products exports from India grows by 23 % 

The overall power generation during last month has been 5.49% higher than the power generated in February 2020. Coal dispatch increased by 7.48%  to 71.27 metric tonnes in last month. It was at 66.31 metric tonnes during February 2020.

 

Tags
shortlink
Mar 7, 2022, 11:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button