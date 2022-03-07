Netflix suspends its services, TikTok blocks new uploads in Russia

Netflix and TikTok discontinued most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the Kremlin is cracking down on what people and media outlets can say about the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

Russian users of TikTok will no longer be allowed to upload new videos or live streams, and unable to see videos posted from other countries. Netflix said that its service will be suspended in Russia, but gave no other specifics.

Following Western economic sanctions and international indignation over the invasion of Ukraine, an increasing number of multinational corporations have cut Russia off from crucial banking services, technology, and a range of consumer goods, further isolating the country and its people.

Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, all of which are based in the United States, announced service cuts in Russia over the weekend. Samsung Electronics, a key supplier of cellphones and computer processors in South Korea, has said that it will cease product shipments to the nation, following Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Dell.