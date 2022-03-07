South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka breaks world record in his debut 50 km race

Stephen Mokoka of South Africa set a new men’s 50km record in his maiden race at the distance. The 37-year-old ran the Nedbank Runified 50km (31 miles) in Gqeberha in 2 hours 40 minutes and 13 seconds, topping Ethiopian Ketema Negasa’s pace of 2hours 42 minutes 07 seconds from the previous year.

Mokoka participated in the marathon in 2012 and 2020 Olympics, as well as 10,000m in the 2016 Olympics. After the event, he said, ‘I’m tired. It’s a long way, but I enjoyed it’.

In July, World Athletics added the 50km distance to its list of recognised world records events. Amelework Fikadu Bosho of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 3:04:58, about four minutes faster than second-place but 34 seconds slower than the world record.