Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower for the fourth day in a row in the Indian stock market. Investors’ wealth tumbled over 5.61 lakh crore to Rs 241.17 lakh crore today tracking a heavy sell-off in domestic equities. Fears of higher domestic inflation due to rising crude oil price affected investor’s sentiments. Crude oil prices surged in the international market to $130 per barrel as due to Russia-Ukraine war.

BSE Sensex slipped down by 1,491 points or 2.74% to close at 52,843. NSE Nifty settled at 15,863, lower by 382 points or 2.35%. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 2.37% lower and small-cap shares slipped 2.04%.Most of the sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2,599 shares declined and 860 shares advanced.

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and Infosys. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia Industries and M&M.