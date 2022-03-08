11-year-old Ukraine boy with phone number written on hand travels 1,000 km alone

In the midst of the Russian conflict in Ukraine, an 11-year-old Ukrainian child crossed the border into Slovakia on his own, carrying a bag, a message from his mother and a phone number scribbled in his hand.

The boy was from Zaporizhzhia, in southeast Ukraine, where Russian soldiers took a power station last week. His parents reportedly had to stay back in Ukraine to take care of a sick relative.

The Slovakian Interior Ministry praised the boy’s ‘fearlessness and determination’ in a Facebook post calling him ‘The Biggest Hero of Last night’.

According to reports, the boy’s mother sent him on a train to Slovakia to locate his relatives. When the child landed in Slovakia, officials at the border were able to contact his relatives in the capital, Bratislava, using the piece of folded paper in his passport and the phone number on his palm.

The boy’s mother reportedly sent a statement thanking the Slovak government and police for taking care of him.