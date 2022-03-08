Ajay Devgan extends heart-felt wishes for his ‘special women’ on Women’s Day

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn shared heart-felt wishes for all the special women in his life, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Ajay shared an animated clip on his social media handles, through which he honoured all the special women in his life including his mother Veena, his sisters Neelam and Kavita, his wife-actor Kajol and his daughter Nysa.

The actor introduced himself not as ‘Ajay Devgn’ but as ‘Veena’s son, Kavita and Neelam’s brother, Kajol’s husband and Nysa’s father’ in the video shared. ‘Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way. #internationalwomensday’, he captioned the post.

Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/DoklwC593Q — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2022

March 8 which is celebrated as International Women’s Day every year, is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, and the theme for this year is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.