CNG price hiked in these cities

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in several cities in the country. Price of CNG is hiked by 50 paise in New Delhi. At present, CNG costs Rs 57.01 per kilogram in Delhi and it will rise to Rs 57.51 per kg.

CNG is price is increased by Rs 1 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The rate is at Rs 59.58 per kg. In Gurugram and Rewari, CNG rates have risen by 50 paise to Rs 65.88 per kg and Rs 67.98 per kg respectively.

CNG prices were last hiked on October 13 last year. As per reports, the public sector oil companies may increase the price of petroleum fuels this week. Petrol prices could rise by Rs 10 to Rs 16 and diesel prices could rise by Rs 8 to Rs 12.