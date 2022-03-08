Exit poll results show BJP wins in UP but Akhilesh Yadav is skeptical;

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were stolen from a counting centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, two days before the vote counting, according to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed video evidence of the theft today.

A day after exit polls predicted a BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said that the polls were only a cover for ‘theft of EVMs.’ EVMs were allegedly moved without security and in violation of rules, according to him. ‘Who is paying for the exit polls?’ asked the former Chief Minister.

Exit polls released following the close of voting in Uttar Pradesh yesterday indicated that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is likely to win a landslide victory. Exit polls show the BJP and its allies winning 241 of the state’s 403 seats, comfortably above the 202-seat majority mark. With 142 seats, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the BJP’s primary challenger in this election, is expected to finish second.