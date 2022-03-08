Free rides on buses for Indore women on Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, women will be able to travel for free on municipal buses and i-buses in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Pratibha Pal, the Indore Municipal Commissioner, directed the appropriate officials to give this facility to all women in the city from Monday. ‘Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited is providing this gift to women for one day’, Pal said.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government allowed free travel for women in the state-run buses on March 8. According to a government announcement, free travel within the state borders would be accessible in all buses excluding luxury and air-conditioned buses.

The Kochi metro has also announced to give free metro trips to all its female customers on Women’s Day.

