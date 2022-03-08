Israeli President to meet with Turkish counterpart for first time in a rough decade

When their presidents meet for the first time in more than a decade this week, Turkey and Israel will try to reconcile years of hatred and insults, extending a recent Turkish charm drive with regional foes.

The two countries have traded barbs over Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory and Ankara’s support for Gaza’s militant Islamist group Hamas. When ambassadors were expelled in 2018, diplomatic relations reached an all-time low.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced in January that he had invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the discussions, which both parties claim will examine ways to strengthen collaboration, as part of Turkey’s efforts to heal its strained Middle East relations.

Erdogan has stated that the visit will usher in a “new era,” and that the two countries may collaborate to transport Israeli natural gas to Europe, reviving a proposal that was initially explored over 20 years ago.

The CEO of an Israeli business pumping gas from a massive field in the eastern Mediterranean said his company might supply gas to Turkey if it supplied infrastructure, but he declined to comment on Erdogan’s more ambitious plan to connect Turkey to Europe.

“Our stance has always been clear. If you want gas, that’s fine. We are willing to help. We’ll deliver gas if you build the pipeline to us “According to Yossi Abu, CEO of NewMed Energy, who spoke at an investor conference two weeks ago.

Gas from the Mediterranean could help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian gas. Plans for a subsea pipeline from the east Mediterranean to Europe, excluding Turkey, have beeb stalled after the United States expressed misgivings in January.