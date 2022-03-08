Kensington Palace unveils ‘never-before-seen photo’ of Princess Diana

An exhibit of Diana’s new portrait has been unveiled at Kensington Palace, the late royal’s former residence. The black and white photo was displayed as part of Kensington Palace’s ‘Life Through a Royal Lens’ exhibition last week. Her photograph was taken by the famed photographer David Bailey around the age of 27 in 1988.

Diana, Princess of Wales, captured by David Bailey in this never-before-seen photo from 1988, was shared on Instagram with the caption, ‘This image was never published before’. Despite Diana’s desire to establish a new photographic identity, she chose Bailey as the royal photographer because of his bold minimalistic style. The exhibit opened at Kensington Palace on March 4 and is titled Life Through A Royal Lens.

A number of pop-cultural icons were photographed by Bailey, including Andy Warhol, Twiggy, and The Beatles. The fashion photographer was hand-selected by Diana, who died in 1997, for his high-contrast lighting and minimalist style.

In a news release from Historic Royal Palaces, Diana said her choice of David reflected her desire to establish a photographic identity for herself, something different from the more established forms of royal portraiture of the past. As soon as the photo was released to the public, royal fans commented on its similarities to Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday pictures, which were also commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery.

‘But it just makes me wonder… has Kate seen this picture? Because it is a copy-paste of her ‘Kate at 40′ portrait. I am not dragging Kate nor Diana down, it just got me thinking that this actually has a deeper meaning than we thought… and it’s gonna be at KP [Kensington Palace],’ one royal fan wrote on Twitter, ‘I love this one!,’ another wrote.