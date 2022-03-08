Naseeruddin Shah has a strange illness called ‘onomatomania’: Read on…

The veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has a disorder called onomatomania. Strange as it sounds, the condition makes a person linger on a word or phrase for a very long time. The condition is real, and it affects people all over the world.

Naseeruddin Shah revealed that it is a real thing in an interview with a YouTube channel. ‘I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,’ he said. The actor went on to explain what the condition means. ‘Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love’.

He is divulging more details about his life these days besides movies. He said that he reads a lot and has a very different liking for books than his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. The two of them have different reading lists, and while they recommend books to each other, they rarely pick them up.

As far as work is concerned, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’. He played the father of Deepika Padukone’s character in the movie.