Possible date of Ramadan revealed in this gulf country

Muscat: The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs (MERA) in Oman has announced that the first day of Ramadan will likely fall on April 3. The announcement is made according to the Omani Hijri calendar.

The month of Sha’ban will complete in 30 days according to the Omani Hijri calendar. Sha’ban proceeds the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar

The ministry informed that crescent moon will appear for 15 minutes and then disappear on 1 April, which is the 29th night of Sha’ban. So it will be difficult to see crescent moon on that night. On the night of the 30th, the crescent will be visible throughout the night and therefore the first day will be on April 3, 2022.

Ramadan is the holiest in the 12-month Islamic Hijri calendar. The Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr will mark the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after.