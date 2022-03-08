Ramadan 2022: Emirate in UAE announces reduced work timings

Sharjah: Department of Human Resources in Sharjah have announced reduced work timings for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan. As per the announcement, the work timings of government offices will be from 9 am to 2.30 pm. Government offices that operate in shifts can determine the work hours accordingly.

Also Read; US based air carrier suspends flights to India

The UAE Government had announced last week that work timings for federal government entities during the holy month would be 9 am to 2.30 pm on weekdays from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the timings would be from 9 am to 12 noon.