Spa owner arrested for running sex racket in Thane

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district said on Tuesday that a spa owner was arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket at his establishment in Mira Bhayander. On March 4, a team from the MBVV police’s anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided the spa in the Latif Park area after receiving a tip, according to an officer.

During the search, spa owner James Harakampung (27) was found to be using the premises for flesh trade, he said. According to the official, three women were rescued from the establishment by the police. The accused has been charged with an offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) at the Mira Road police station, he said.