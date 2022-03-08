Thunderstorm: India Meteorological Department issues ‘Yellow Alert’ in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in several states in the country. The national weather agency also issued a ‘Yellow’ Alert’ in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra for the next two days. IMD in its latest weather bulletin said that the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Konkan coast.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh may receive moderate rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning during March 9 and 10. Central Maharashtra and Marathwada may witness hailstorm in isolated places on March 9.