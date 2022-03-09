Actor Suriya calls Telugu star Chiranjeevi his ‘forever inspiration’

Tamil star Suriya Sivakumar, who was in Hyderabad at the pre-release event to promote his new film ‘ET’ praised Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. Suriya said that Chiranjeevi’s blood bank inspired him to launch a non-profit organisation.

The actor is regarded as one of the best in the country and has a big fan following in the South. He has been involved in humanitarian efforts all throughout Tamil Nadu through his ‘Agaram Foundation’.

At the event, Suriya said, ‘If Chiranjeevi Sir, can make a difference, I can contribute at least 1-2 per cent of what he has been doing’.

Speaking about his philanthropy, Suriya added, ‘I am glad to mention that we have collectively managed to educate 5,000 students via our foundation’.

On the job front, Suriya is preparing for the release of his forthcoming film, ‘Etharkkum Thuninthavan’ or ‘ET’ in Telugu. The film directed by Pandiraj, will be released on March 10.