Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend business in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

New York: Soft Drink giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are suspending their business operations in Russia, as corporations and Western governments penalize Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the companies announced on Tuesday. Russia’s attack on its neighboring country has drawn unprecedented sanctions and international condemnation that has piled up as the military offensive has taken a growing toll on Ukraine.

‘Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine’, Coca-Cola said in a statement, in which they announced that it was ‘suspending its business’ in Russia. ‘Given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda’, PepsiCo said in its statement.

Also read: UK to support Poland if it decides to send jets to Ukraine

Companies from Apple to Visa have already announced curtailed or suspended operations in Russia since the attack began last month. Earlier, companies including McDonalds and Starbucks had temporarily halted their operations in Russia amid the war cries.