Fire breaks out in Kavya Madhavan’s Lakshya Boutique in Edappally

Edappally: A major fire broke out at Lakshya boutique, owned by actor Kavya Madhavan in Kochi, on Wednesday. The accident reportedly occurred at around 3 in the morning at the boutique located in Grand Mall, Edappally.

The smoke was noticed by the security staff in the building during their morning rounds, following which they informed the fire force who brought the fire under control. Fabrics and sewing machines were destroyed by the fire. The cause of the accident has not been clarified yet, and is suspected to be short circuit.