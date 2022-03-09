‘Forced labour at Amazon suppliers in Xinjiang’: Report

The Tech Transparency Project has released a report that found Amazon’s business is heavily interconnected with China. This report also found that some of its suppliers are linked to forced labour in Xinjiang. Amazon’s supplier list includes firms accused of using Uyghur labor, according to Louise Matsakis, an NBC news investigator. This report identified three Amazon suppliers directly linked to forced labour in China, including LuxShare precision industry, AcBel polytech, and Lens technology.

This report raises questions about Amazon’s exposure to China’s repression of minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang – as well as whether the e-commerce giant is sufficiently vetting its supplier relationships. Furthermore, it warned that some third-party sellers on Amazon may be selling products that are made with labor from the Xinjiang region of western China. Matsakis also pointed out that cotton imports are already subject to US sanctions. Amazon has declined to comment on the matter.

As a company spokesperson, Erika Reynoso says: ‘Amazon complies with laws and regulations in all jurisdictions, and expects suppliers to adhere to our Supply Chain Standards. We take allegations of human rights abuses seriously, including those related to the use or export of forced labour. When we find or receive evidence of forced labour, we take action’.

160 organizations involved in understanding Uyghur culture have also been ordered to be closed by the Chinese government. On February 22, the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region (XUAR) announced that a notice had been issued stating that a notice had been issued regarding the denial of registration certificates and seals for representatives of social organizations.

Atlan vocational training school, Intil language school, Miraj vocational training school, Uyghur classical literature and Muqam Research Association, Dolan farmer paintings’ association, and Uyghur classical literature and Muqam Research Association are among 160 organizations to be closed.