‘India’s ruling class spreads hate and anger’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had a direct attack on Narendra Modi’s government on Wednesday, charging that people in power are divisive and hate-mongers. According to PTI, Gandhi said that the people in power are divisive and hate-mongers. During the inauguration of a building at Mukkam Muslim Orphanage, the Congress MP noted that the anger spread by the government is reflected in the economy, the rise of unemployment and hikes in commodities prices.

‘Today, it is clear that people ruling our country are spreading anger, spreading hatred and dividing the country. You can see the result of the anger spread by our government. You can see what has happened to our economy, look at the level of unemployment, the skyrocketing prices,’ said Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Kerala.

Further, the leader said it was the government’s divisive policies that are preventing people from working together, and he suggested a conversation to have them realize they are all the same. Gandhi emphasized the importance of making people understand that if their neighbor is unhappy, it is only a matter of time before they also become unhappy. People should treat others like they treat themselves. ‘That is the task in front of us,’ he said.

The solution to hatred is not to respond with hatred or anger. According to him, the only way to defeat hatred is with love and affection. On the other hand, exit polls across the country indicate that Congress lost in Uttar Pradesh. However, the situation seems to be improving for the party in Uttarakhand and Goa.