Man killed for trying to stop fight at petrol bunk in Tamil Nadu

A 33-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, for attempting to stop a fight at a petrol bunk. Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder, and police are on the hunt for a fourth suspect who has escaped them.

On Monday, March 7, Kalaichelvan, a resident of Panagudi town in Tirunelveli district, went to a petrol bunk and saw a gang of men attacking the workers. Auto Kumar, Balasubramaniam, Sivaraman, and Manisraja, the perpetrators, began an argument with the petrol bunk workers, saying that the bunk’s pump was rigged.

The argument turned into a fight. When Kalaichelvan saw this, he attempted to stop the fight and separate the men. The gang, on the other hand, turned their attention to him, surrounded him, and began beating him brutally. Balasubramanian, Auto Kumar, and Sivaraman have been arrested by Valliyur Police, who are on the lookout for Manisraja.

The CCTV footage from the petrol bunk, which captured footage of Kalaichelvan being beaten to death, has also been secured by the police. More research is being carried out.