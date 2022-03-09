Purnia becomes Bihar’s first district to launch menstrual hygiene management plan

On International Women’s Day, Purnia became the first district in Bihar to launch an action plan for menstruation hygiene management, officials said. The government think tank NITI Aayog has also approved a proposal from the Purnia district administration to construct toilets in 200 government schools to promote menstrual hygiene.

According to Purnia district magistrate Rahul Kumar, the management plan was first successful in the Kasba block, where it began as a trial project in April last year with the help of NGOs and UNICEF. He went on to say that the NITI Aayog has allotted 4 crore for health and nutrition, growth monitoring devices, toilets, and the development of the district’s 237 panchayat libraries.

Amrita Singh, the founder of the Nav Astitwa Foundation, stated that they started management in Kasba and were successful within 11 months. She said, ‘We have 300 master trainers.’ During the first few weeks of the initiative there was some hesitancy, she added.