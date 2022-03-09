Rashmika Mandanna’s hindi debut ‘Mission Majnu’ release date announced

Mumbai: South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut movie starring Sidharth Malhotra- ‘Mission Majnu’ is set to hit theatres on June 10 this year.

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guilty By Association took to their social media handles on Wednesday to announce the release date of the film. ‘The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022’, the post read.

The target is set!

Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan.

Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022 ?@SidMalhotra @iamRashmika @RonnieScrewvala @amarbutala #GarimaMehta @GBAMedia_Off pic.twitter.com/fktx43Rynt — RSVP (@RSVPMovies) March 9, 2022

The makers also unveiled a new poster of the film in which Sidharth is seen holding a gun in his hands against the backdrop of a destruction site.

Also read: Sunny Deol shares cute post for his mom on Women’s Day; Bobby Deol reacts..

The movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi, is an espionage thriller set in the 1970s, where Sidharth is essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil. ‘Mission Majnu’ is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.