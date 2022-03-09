Spotify, Discord goes down for several users; services resumed

Stockholm: Audio streaming platform Spotify and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, outage tracking website Downdetector.com reported. More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while over 65,000 informed that there were problems with Discord.

‘Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!’ Spotify Status, an account which provides updates about Spotify’s current status, tweeted. ‘We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix’, Discord said in a tweet.

Also read: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend business in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Service was restored about 90 minutes later, Spotify reported. ‘Everything’s looking much better now’, the platform tweeted, without clarifying the cause for the interruption.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.