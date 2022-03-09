Sunny Deol shares cute post for his mom on Women’s Day; Bobby Deol reacts..

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol shared a loved- up post to his mother on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Sunny shared a loved-up picture with his mother Prakash Kaur on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen giving a tight hug to his mother from behind.

‘#happywomensday’, Sunny Deol captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol, reacted to the post. He dropped a string of heart-eyes emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently working on ‘Gadar 2’, a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.