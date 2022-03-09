Twitter launches ‘dark web’ service after being blocked in Russia

The Russian government blocked Twitter, so it has been moved to the dark web. Dark web users use ‘The onion router’ (TOR), which is a hidden service protocol. TOR creates a virtual private network (VPN). The servers of TOR are invisible to search engines. TOR keeps users anonymous this way.

Now, Russians can gain access to Twitter using the TOR anonymity network, according to cyber-security researchers. In a tweet, the cybersecurity expert and developer of the Enterprise Onion Toolkit said, ‘This is probably the most important and most long-awaited message that I have ever sent’.

He announced Twitter’s new onion service on behalf of the Tor Project. Russian authorities have blocked Facebook and Twitter. The development coincides with Russia’s continued advances in Ukraine. The Kremlin has intensified its crackdown on media outlets and individuals opposing the invasion.

Further, the BBC has already been blocked, as well as the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the US government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Latvia-based website Meduza. In order to establish tighter controls over what information the domestic audience witnesses about Ukraine’s invasion, action against foreign outlets have been taken.

According to Roskomnadzor, the state communications watchdog, Twitter and Facebook usage have been cut following a decision made by the prosecutor general’s office. The bill was quickly approved by both houses of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, and Putin signed it. People who spread information that contradicts the Russian government’s account of the invasion could face prison sentences of up to 15 years.