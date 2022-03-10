Assembly Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Party takes big lead in Punjab

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to make a landslide victory in Punjab. AAP is leading in 84 seats out of 117 in Punjab. The ruling Congress is leading only in 16 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is leading 7 seats and BJP in 3.

Also Read: Assembly Election 2022 Update: BJP leads in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in both Chamakur Sahib and Bhadaur seats. Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were also trailing. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is behind in his Jalalabad seat. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were trailing from Amritsar East seat.